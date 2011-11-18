MELBOURNE Nov 19 Pairings for Saturday's final
four-ball matches between Presidents Cup holders United States
and the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club (U.S. names
first):
Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson v Retief Goosen (South
Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
Tiger Woods/Dustin Johnson v Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea)/ YE
Yang (South Korea)
Steve Stricker/Matt Kuchar v Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)/KJ
Choi (South Korea)
Hunter Mahan/Bill Haas v Aaron Baddeley (Australia)/Jason
Day (Australia)
Jim Furyk/Nick Watney v Adam Scott (Australia)/Ernie Els
(South Africa)
