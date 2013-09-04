Sept 4 Reaction from Internationals Brendon de Jonge of Zimbabwe and Marc Leishman of Australia, and Americans Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth, after they were selected on Wednesday as captain's picks for the 10th Presidents Cup to be played in Dublin, Ohio from Oct. 3-6:

DE JONGE: "Over the moon. I am overjoyed and I feel very honoured, very privileged and obviously very excited. It's unbelievable.

"This was my primary goal starting out last year to make this team, and especially to play for (fellow Zimbabwean) Nick (Price). Nick has been everything to us in junior golf growing up in Zimbabwe and now I have the opportunity to play for him, it's definitely a dream come true."

- - - -

LEISHMAN: "It's really important. It's probably the only team competition that we (Australians) really get to play in. Having had the Presidents Cup there, I remember I was there in 1998 watching, and I was watching on TV when it was at Royal Melbourne again a couple of years ago (in 2011).

"It's exciting for us to have three Australians in the team and for me personally it's huge. It's been a big goal of mine for the last few years to try and get on this team. Having to rely on a captain's pick probably wasn't ideal but to be lucky enough for (Internationals captain) Nick (Price) to pick me was awesome."

- - - -

SIMPSON: "I am so excited. Playing in Australia (at the 2011 Presidents Cup) and coming out victorious was just so much fun. I can't think of anybody I would rather play with than (fellow American) Bill Haas, but quite honestly, I'm comfortable playing with anybody.

"Bill and I have done a little bit of texting, but I'm a guy I feel like I can go out with anyone and feel comfortable. I am just excited to get there, play some practice rounds and see what the guys want to do."

- - - -

SPIETH: "It's a different style (in matchplay golf). You get to go out there, and get a little more fired up. You feel like you have the support of another guy right next to you. It just brings a level of comfort to me. I grew up playing a lot of team sports, really enjoyed that.

"I am just super stoked and happy I woke up this morning and it wasn't a dream. I have a lot of confidence in myself, just a lot of belief. I have just had a lot of great support (since turning professional). I owe it all to my family and friends, and my instructor and what-not, the list goes on and on. I just had a lot people that had faith in me."

