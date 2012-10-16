Oct 16 The Presidents Cup falls short of the drama witnessed at the Ryder Cup due to the utter domination of the Americans and the weakness of their International Team opponents, 2011 U.S. Masters winner Charl Schwartzel said on Tuesday.

The South African highlighted Europe's sensational final day fightback from 10-6 down to beat the United States in the 'Miracle at Medinah' last month to underline the Ryder Cup's vibrancy.

By contrast, the U.S. have maintained a cast-iron grip on the Presidents Cup, also a biennial team tournament, winning the event seven times since its 1994 inception.

The International Team have not won since the 1998 victory at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club marked their one and only success in the tournament. The teams have played out one tie in 2003.

"I think there's a few things that might have to be changed in the Presidents Cup to make it that special," Schwartzel, who played in last year's 19-15 defeat to the U.S., told reporters in Australia.

"The Internationals need to start... winning a little bit more.

"At this stage, the Americans have just won so many that it's just assumed and it sort of makes it die out a little bit.

"There needs to be a format where the Internationals can be a little bit stronger."

In Australia to compete in the Perth International at Lake Karrinyup from Thursday, the 28-year-old maintained the contest, in its current format, remained a mismatch.

"I think the American side, every time they play, their world ranking hardly ever goes past 20th, whereas the 12th International player is sometimes 60th in the world," he added.

"So they are definitely still stronger. There needs to be a way to make it more even. I think we need to have that sort of competition and it will make it very exciting." (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhil; Editing by John O'Brien)