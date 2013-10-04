Oct 4 Latest scores in Friday's foursomes matches at the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley all square with Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) after five holes

Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan 3 down to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after five holes

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth one up on Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) after four holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker one up on Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) after three holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods 1 up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after two holes

Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner all square with Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after one hole

Holders the U.S. led by 3-1/2 points to 2-1/2 after Thursday's opening fourball matches. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)