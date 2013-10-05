Oct 5 Latest scores in the weather-delayed opening foursomes matches at the Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 4-1/2 Internationals 3-1/2

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley beat Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 4&3

Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan lost to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth three up on Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 15 holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker all square with Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) after 14 holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods three up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 13 holes

Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner five down to Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 12 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 3-1/2 points to 2-1/2 after Thursday's opening fourball matches. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)