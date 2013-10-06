Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 14 Internationals 8

Hunter Mahan two up on Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after eight holes

Brandt Snedeker three down to Jason Day (Australia) after seven holes

Jordan Spieth all square with Graham DeLaet (Canada) after six holes

Steve Stricker one down to Ernie Els (South Africa) after five holes

Jason Dufner one up on Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after five holes

Bill Haas all square with Adam Scott (Australia) after four holes

Zach Johnson one up on Branden Grace (South Africa) after three holes

Matt Kuchar one up on Marc Leishman (Australia) after two holes

Tiger Woods all square with Richard Sterne (South Africa) after one hole

Keegan Bradley one down to Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after one hole

Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)