Oct 4 Latest scores in Friday's weather-delayed foursomes matches at the 10th Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley beat Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada) 4&3

Bill Haas/Hunter Mahan lost to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3

Steve Stricker/Jordan Spieth three up on Branden Grace (South Africa)/Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 14 holes

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker one down to Angel Cabrera (Argentina)/Marc Leishman (Australia) after 13 holes

Matt Kuchar/Tiger Woods three up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 12 holes

Zach Johnson/Jason Dufner four down to Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 11 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 3-1/2 points to 2-1/2 after Thursday's opening fourball matches. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)