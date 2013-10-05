Golf-Cold putter prevents McIlroy from challenging in Mexico

March 5 Rory McIlroy never looked like he would regain his world number one ranking on Sunday as a cold putter prevented him from mounting a challenge in the final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Two strokes from the lead starting the day at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, McIlroy missed a seven-foot birdie chance at the first hole, which set the tone for a frustrating afternoon.