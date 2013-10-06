(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's delayed foursomes matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 13 Internationals 7

Jason Dufner/Zach Johnson beat Richard Sterne (South Africa)/Marc Leishman (Australia) 4&3

Phil Mickelson/Keegan Bradley halve their match with Jason Day (Australia)/Graham DeLaet (Canada)

Webb Simpson/Brandt Snedeker all square with Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)/Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 16 holes

Bill Haas/Steve Stricker beat Adam Scott (Australia)/Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4&3

Tiger Woods/Matt Kuchar three down to Ernie Els (South Africa)/Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) after 14 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 10-1/2 points to 6-1/2 after the delayed fourballs were completed on Saturday.