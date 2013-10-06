(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 16 Internationals 9

Hunter Mahan beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3&2

Brandt Snedeker lost to Jason Day (Australia) 6&4

Jordan Spieth one down to Graham DeLaet (Canada) after 16 holes

Steve Stricker all square with Ernie Els (South Africa) after 15 holes

Jason Dufner beat Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3

Bill Haas one down to Adam Scott (Australia) after 14 holes

Zach Johnson three up on Branden Grace (South Africa) after 14 holes

Matt Kuchar one down to Marc Leishman (Australia) after 13 holes

Tiger Woods one up on Richard Sterne (South Africa) after 12 holes

Keegan Bradley all square with Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) after 11 holes

Webb Simpson one up on Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) after 10 holes

Phil Mickelson one up on Angel Cabrera (Argentina) after 10 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)