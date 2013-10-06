(Updates with latest scores)

Oct 6 Latest scores in Sunday's concluding single matches at the weather-hit Presidents Cup between the United States and the Internationals at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (U.S. pairs first):

Overall score: United States 18-1/2 Internationals 14-1/2

Hunter Mahan beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3&2

Brandt Snedeker lost to Jason Day (Australia) 6&4

Jordan Spieth lost to Graham DeLaet (Canada) one down

Steve Stricker lost to Ernie Els (South Africa) one down

Jason Dufner beat Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 4&3

Bill Haas lost to Adam Scott (Australia) 2&1

Zach Johnson beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 4&2

Matt Kuchar lost to Marc Leishman (Australia) one down

Tiger Woods beat Richard Sterne (South Africa) one up

Keegan Bradley lost to Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2&1

Webb Simpson halved with Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

Phil Mickelson all square with Angel Cabrera (Argentina) after 17 holes

Holders the U.S. led by 14 points to eight after the delayed foursomes were completed earlier on Sunday. (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)