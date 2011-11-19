Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Nov 19 Singles matches on Sunday between Presidents Cup holders United States and the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club (U.S. names first):
Webb Simpson v Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea)
Dustin Johnson v Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
Bubba Watson v Ryo Ishikawa (Japan)
Bill Haas v Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)
Hunter Mahan v Jason Day (Australia)
Nick Watney v KJ Choi (South Korea)
Phil Mickelson v Adam Scott (Australia)
Matt Kuchar v Retief Goosen (South Africa)
Jim Furyk v Ernie Els (South Africa)
David Toms v Robert Allenby (Australia)
Tiger Woods v Aaron Baddeley (Australia)
Steve Stricker v YE Yang (South Korea)
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.