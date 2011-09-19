LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 18 Australia's Geoff Ogilvy edged compatriot John Senden for a place on the International team for the Presidents Cup in a day of high drama at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

The day began with Ogilvy needing a top 20 finish and Senden nothing less than a victory to have any hope of securing a place at the Presidents Cup that will be played in Australia at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in November.

The two Australians battled down to the wire for a spot on Greg Norman's squad, Senden finishing second, two shots behind winner Justin Rose, followed by Ogilvy alone in third. [ID:nS1E78H080]

Ten of the 12 places on both the International and United States teams were automatically decided on points following Sunday's final round with Norman and American captain Fred Couples set to complete their squads with the announcement of their captain's picks on Sept. 27.

Couples has already confirmed that one of his two selections will go to Tiger Woods.

"It would be lovely to get a surprise pick," said Senden, who will now have to rely on Norman's goodwill for a place on the squad. "There's a lot of good players that we look at, Australian players that are just outside the mark, as well.

"But you never know. I would be proud to represent the Presidents Cup team if I was in."

Norman will have plenty of choice for his two picks, with Senden and fellow Australians Robert Allenby and Aaron Baddeley likely to get serious consideration.

Fiji's Vijay Singh, who has played in every Presidents Cup, 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, Colombian Camilo Villegas and South African Rory Sabbatini are also likely to be on Norman's short list.

Squads

United States: Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Nick Watney, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, David Toms, Hunter Mahan, Jim Furyk

International Team: Jason Day (Australia), Adam Scott (Australia), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), K.J. Choi (South Korea), Kyung-tae Kim (South Korea), Retief Goosen (South Africa), Geoff Ogilvy (Australia), Ernie Els (South Africa), Yang Yong-eun (South Korea), Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)