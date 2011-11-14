MELBOURNE Nov 14 Steve Stricker has declared himself fit for an American tilt at a fourth straight Presidents Cup this week, having shrugged off a neck injury that has kept him out since September.

Stricker has not played competitively since the Tour Championship in Atlanta ahead of his fourth appearance in the biennial tournament which starts Thursday.

"I feel good, tired from the travel probably more than anything," the 44-year-old told reporters after a practice round at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Monday.

"But my body feels good, my neck is really a non-issue. I've been doing some at-home treatments with a traction device and had a cortisone shot maybe about five weeks ago.

"You work all year long to try to make the team and get on the team and the last thing you want to do is get injured and not be able to play."

Stricker's partnership with Tiger Woods was instrumental in condemning the Internationals to their third straight loss at the last edition in San Francisco in 2009.

Stricker was among several U.S. team members coming to grips with the challenging 6,937-metre layout's slick greens and raft of short part-fours in sunny conditions on Monday.

Hunter Mahan, the only other American injury concern after he pulled out of the Australian Open with a shoulder injury, had a hit on the driving range and was expected to play.

"It's not an overly long course. It plays longer though at times because you can't hit a lot of drivers," Stricker said of the Royal Melbourne course in Melbourne's famed "sandbelt".

"It's great, it's probably one of the best courses I've played really."

Internationals captain Greg Norman praised Royal Melbourne's newly resurfaced fairways and greens after years of drought laid waste to the course.

"It's a huge advantage -- especially now that Royal Melbourne has gone through the changes and getting the Sutton's mix (grass) back on the greens," Norman, who has selected five local players, told Australia's AAP news agency.

"Sutton's mix is just super quick, firm greens to putt on. There's no question about it, local knowledge comes into play."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

