Sept 8 Factbox on the 2015 Presidents Cup after the two 12-man teams were finalised on Tuesday.
Dates: Oct. 8-11
Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
- -
International captain: Nick Price
International team: Jason Day (Australia), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Branden Grace (South Africa), Marc Leishman (Australia), Anirban Lahiri (India), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand), Danny Lee (New Zealand), Steven Bowditch (Australia), Bae Sang-moon (South Korea)
- -
United States captain: Jay Haas
U.S. team: Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Chris Kirk, Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson
- -
Previous results:
2013 - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio (U.S. 18-1/2, International 15-1/2)
2011 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia (U.S. 19, International 15)
2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco (U.S. 19-1/2, International 14-1/2)
2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Canada (U.S. 19-1/2, International 14-1/2)
2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 18-1/2, International 15-1/2)
2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa (International 17, U.S. 17)
2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 21-1/2, International 10-1/2)
1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia (International 20-1/2, U.S. 11-1/2)
1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 16-1/2, International 15-1/2)
1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 20, International 12)
- -
2015 schedule
Oct. 8 - Foursomes (five matches)
Oct. 9 - Fourballs (five matches)
Oct. 10 - Fourballs (four matches), foursomes (four matches)
Oct. 11 - Singles (12 matches)
