CRAIL, Scotland, Sept 24 Wildcard selection
Tiger Woods will come in for a heap of criticism if he fails to
perform at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in November,
according to Australian great Peter Thomson.
A woefully out of form Woods has plummeted from first to
49th in the world rankings in the past 10 months but he has
already been told by United States captain Fred Couples he will
be a wildcard choice against the International team.
"I wonder which Tiger Woods will turn up this year,"
five-times British Open champion Thomson told Reuters in an
interview.
"If he performs poorly, and less than we've come to expect
from Tiger, then he's in for a lot of criticism.
"There will be enormous pressure on his shoulders to perform
and he's going to be under intense scrutiny given he didn't
qualify automatically for the team," added Thomson.
Couples explained last month why the 35-year-old American
was certain to receive one of his two wildcard picks for the
Ryder Cup-style competition.
"I've told him he's going to be on the team," Couples told
reporters. "He's the best player in the world forever."
Woods, who has won 14 majors, has played in every Presidents
Cup since 1998 but has been a shadow of his former dominant self
since the end of 2009 while trying to rebuild his golf swing and
private life following the breakup of his marriage.
The 82-year-old Thomson, visiting the 'home of golf' at St
Andrews for a Royal & Ancient Golf Club function, was captain of
the Internationals when the Presidents Cup was last held at
Royal Melbourne in 1998.
The team skippered by Thomson 13 years ago is still the only
International side to win the event.
"The Tiger Woods that arrived in Melbourne back in '98
didn't play that well though he finished off the event well in
beating Greg Norman (in the last-day singles)," said Thomson.
"But by then the event really was over and the International
team was assured of victory. He seemed a bit mystified about the
course and how to putt on the greens and he just didn't shine at
all."
Norman will captain the Internationals in the biennial team
event in Australia from Nov. 17-20.
