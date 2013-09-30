Sept 30 Brief profiles of the 12-man United States team which will take on the Internationals in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from Oct. 3-6:

Tiger Woods

Age: 37

World Ranking: 1

PGA Tour victories: 79

European Tour victories: 40

The best player in the world, Woods has generally fared better at the Presidents Cup than in the Ryder Cup and can be expected to be paired up this week, once again, with Steve Stricker. Woods won a season-high five times on the 2013 PGA Tour and enjoys a superb track record at Muirfield Village where he has won the Memorial Tournament on five occasions.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011

Presidents Cup record: 20-14-1

- -

Brandt Snedeker

Age: 32

World Ranking: 9

PGA Tour victories: 6

Made an explosive start to the 2013 PGA Tour before being sidelined for five weeks by a rib injury but made sure of automatically qualifying for his first Presidents Cup team with nine top-10s during the season, including two wins. One of the best putters in the game, the fast-talking, fast-playing Snedeker could be paired up with any of his team mates.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

- -

Phil Mickelson

Age: 43

World Ranking: 3

PGA Tour victories: 42

European Tour victories: 9

Mickelson will compete in the Presidents Cup for a record 10th time, having never missed out on selection since the competition was launched. Proved he is still one of the best players in the game by winning his fourth major title at the British Open in July. Could resume his successful Ryder Cup partnership by being reunited with Keegan Bradley this week.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011

Presidents Cup record: 18-14-10

- -

Matt Kuchar

Age: 35

World Ranking: 8

PGA Tour victories: 6

A rock-steady player who did not miss a single cut on the 2013 PGA Tour, winning twice and recording six other top-10s in what he rates as his best ever season. Won his first World Golf Championships title at the Accenture Match Play Championship in February, then proved his comfort level with Muirfield Village by clinching the Memorial Tournament there in June.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2011

Presidents Cup record: 1-3-1

- -

Keegan Bradley

Age: 27

World Ranking: 15

PGA Tour victories: 3

Two years ago, Bradley was overlooked as a wildcard pick by U.S. captain Fred Couples just one month after winning his first major title at the PGA Championship. Bradley proved what might have been by shining on his Ryder Cup debut at Medinah last year. Clearly thrives when the pressure is at its most intense and is likely to be paired with his long-time mentor Mickelson.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

- -

Jason Dufner

Age: 36

World Ranking: 10

PGA Tour victories: 3

One of the most laidback figures in the game who has popularised the term 'Dufnering,' he produced superb form in the last two months of the 2013 PGA Tour with four top-10s, including a maiden major victory at the PGA Championship. Though a rookie, Dufner should be well suited to the Presidents Cup with his ice-cool demeanour and solid ball-striking.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

- -

Steve Stricker

Age: 46

World Ranking: 7

PGA Tour victories: 12

A PGA Tour veteran, Stricker produced one of his most successful seasons in 2013 despite playing a limited schedule to spend more time with his family. He posted eight top-10s in 13 starts, including four runner-up spots, and ended his campaign with the lowest adjusted scoring average (68.95). A brilliant putter, he can be paired with virtually anyone on the U.S. team.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 1996, 2007, 2009, 2011

Presidents Cup record: 11-8-0

- -

Bill Haas

Age: 31

World Ranking: 28

PGA Tour victories: 5

A captain's pick for the Presidents Cup two years ago, Haas earned automatic selection for this week on the way to a very consistent 2013 PGA Tour season that included a nine top-10s. Won the fifth title of his career on the U.S, circuit at the AT&T National in June and is expected to be paired up with his good friend Webb Simpson at Muirfield Village.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2011

Presidents Cup record: 1-3-1

- -

Hunter Mahan

Age: 31

World Ranking: 26

PGA Tour victories: 5

Often a wild card selection for U.S. teams, Mahan was an automatic choice for Muirfield Village after another successful PGA Tour campaign, especially in the bigger events. He recorded top-10s at the U.S. Open and British Open and was runner-up at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, which he won in 2012. Has greatly improved his short game over the past two years.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2007, 2009, 2011

Presidents Cup record: 8-5-1

- -

Zach Johnson

Age: 37

World Ranking: 11

PGA Tour victories: 10

Johnson clinched an automatic place on the U.S. team in spectacular style, sinking a 26-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the Deutsche Bank Championship. He then underlined his form by winning his 10th title on the PGA Tour with a two-shot victory at the weather-delayed BMW Championship. A very steady player with a brilliant short game who excels at matchplay.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2007, 2009

Presidents Cup record: 4-5-0

- -

Webb Simpson

Age: 28

World Ranking: 24

PGA Tour victories: 3

Was dislodged from the automatic top-10 for the U.S. team by Johnson's last-gasp birdie putt at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but captain Couples inked him in as his first wildcard pick. Simpson made an impressive Cup debut two years ago, winning his first three matches, and is likely to be paired with fellow Wake Forest alumnus Haas at Muirfield Village.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: 2011

Presidents Cup record: 3-2-0

- -

Jordan Spieth

Age: 20

World Ranking: 21

PGA Tour victories: 1

Has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top in a fairytale rookie season on the PGA Tour, winning his first title at the John Deere Classic aged just 19 after holding no status on the U.S. circuit at the start of the year. Averaged 69.63 in his final round during 2013, and brings sizzling form into Muirfield Village with three top-fours in his last five starts.

Previous Presidents Cup appearances: None

- - (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)