Golf-Three tied for lead in weather delayed Puerto Rico Open
March 24 Bryson DeChambeau, D.A. Points and Bill Lunde were locked in a three-way tie for the lead when darkness suspended second-round play on Friday at the Puerto Rico Open.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida Feb 25 The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the 2021 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday.
The team competition between the United States and the Internationals, which began in 1994, will take place between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.
This year's competition will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea from Oct. 6.
The 2017 competition will be held at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Toby Davis)
* Howell comes through long playoff to meet Rahm (Updates at end of play)