By Michael Davis
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Nov 17 It is a universal truth in
golf that caddies, like Victorian children, should be seen and
not heard. Nobody, it seems, ever told Steve Williams.
Williams succeeded only in humiliating himself when making
the now notorious racist comment about Woods at a caddies awards
dinner in Shanghai two weeks ago.
But if Williams was chastened by the gaffe, it was not
evident when he and Woods stepped onto the first tee at Royal
Melbourne on Thursday, the two men in public view together for
the first time.
He looked his old boss firmly in the eye during a
business-like handshake initiated by Woods. There was not a hint
of goodwill between them.
"Yeah, I put my hand out there to shake it, and life goes
forward," Woods said later. "There's some great things that
Steve and I did, and that's how I look at it.
"I know he probably looks at it differently than I do but
life goes forward and I'm very happy with what we have done in
our career together."
The pair may have publically buried the hatchet a week ago
in a chance meeting in the hotel gymnasium before the Australian
Open.
Sadly, though, still waters run deep. Which is a shame given
both men were such good friends. In happier times, each was in
the other's wedding party.
On this occasion, however, the tension was palpable as
Williams, now carrying Adam Scott's bag, KJ Choi, Steve Stricker
and Woods headed down the first fairway.
The other three caddies -- as decreed by the game's world
order -- were anonymous.
Although their paths did not really cross on the first four
holes, there was no attempt by Woods or Williams to speak to one
another.
At one point during the match, Williams appeared to
sarcastically inquire of a tournament official if he felt there
was any tension out on the course.
Having Woods in a match against Scott on day one was a
promoter's dream, necessary to get the hype out of the way, U.S.
captain Fred Couples and his International team counterpart Greg
Norman had said.
It was uncomfortable enough anyway. It would have been
excruciating if it had been set down for the first time in an
all important singles match on Sunday.
Whether it was the presence of Williams or not, Woods was
off his game. Not right off, but just a little and that is
generally more than enough at Royal Melbourne and it's slick
greens.
Tiger was on the scowl rather than the prowl and admonished
himself for leaving the ball above the hole with his approach to
the concrete-like fourth green.
Stricker and Woods, unbeaten when they played together in
the last Presidents Cup, found themselves, improbably, five down
after nine holes and ended 7&6 on the 12th, Woods's worst defeat
in Presidents Cup competition.
"We were just obviously slightly off," the 14-times major
champion said.
"We hit some good shots down there and he would be a foot in
the rough or I hit a sweet drive back there on 11 that's over
the green and he has no shot.
Choi and Scott were four-under for the day as they drew
energy from the packed galleries -- a superb effort in the
alternate shot format.
"We found ourselves on the wrong side of the slopes and when
that happens on this golf course, it's hard to make up shots,"
said Woods, who seemed glad the match was over.
Woods's selection as one of the U.S.'s two captain's picks
following a dismal season plagued by injury and battles to
master his re-engineered swing placed skipper Fred Couples under
the blowtorch.
The scrutiny is unlikely to abate as Woods prepares for
Friday's second round having been severed from Stricker. He will
play with Dustin Johnson against Aaron Baddeley and Jason Day.
Asked whether he and Stricker might need to sharpen their
focus, Woods shot back: "We don't have to worry about our
focus."
