Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
May 22 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 12.98 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.35 3. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 8.15 4. (3) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.73 5. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 6. (5) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.20 7. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 6.90 8. (9) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.44 9. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.37 10. (10) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.24 11. (11) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.05 12. (12) Jon Rahm (Spain) 5.01 13. (13) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 4.92 14. (14) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.28 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.16 16. (16) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 4.00 17. (18) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.88 18. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.87 19. (17) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.84 20. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.83 21. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.76 22. (22) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.47 23. (23) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.47 24. (27) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3.45 25. (25) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.41 26. (24) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.39 27. (26) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.38 28. (29) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 3.36 29. (28) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 3.36 30. (30) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.34
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.