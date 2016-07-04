Golf-Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
July 4 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 13.48 2. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.15 3. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.15 4. (4) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.14 5. (6) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.29 6. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.16 7. (7) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.65 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.54 9. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 6.25 10. (12) Branden Grace (South Africa) 5.41 11. (10) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.37 12. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.30 13. (13) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.92 14. (14) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.61 15. (17) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.36 16. (15) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.28 17. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.28 18. (19) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.94 19. (18) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 3.90 20. (21) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.83 21. (20) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.81 22. (24) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.80 23. (22) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.74 24. (23) Chris Wood (Britain) 3.64 25. (43) Scott Piercy (U.S.) 3.52 26. (25) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.51 27. (26) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.40 28. (31) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.38 29. (29) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.37 30. (27) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.36
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449