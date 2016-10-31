Oct 31 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 12.42 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.77 3. (2) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 10.68 4. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.79 5. (4) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.68 6. (10) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.77 7. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.76 8. (7) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.91 9. (8) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.58 10. (9) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.58 11. (11) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.44 12. (13) Paul Casey (Britain) 5.24 13. (12) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.16 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.98 15. (16) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.71 16. (15) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.69 17. (18) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 4.55 18. (17) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.53 19. (20) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.38 20. (19) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.34 21. (21) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4.22 22. (23) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.89 23. (22) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.88 24. (25) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.85 25. (26) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.84 26. (24) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.80 27. (27) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.59 28. (38) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 3.53 29. (28) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.52 30. (31) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.46