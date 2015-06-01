June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.99 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.06 3. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.88 4. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.78 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.73 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.15 7. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.94 8. (10) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.91 9. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.90 10. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.89 11. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.38 12. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.19 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.94 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.38 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.28 16. (17) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.11 17. (16) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.09 18. (18) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.05 19. (19) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.99 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.78 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.53 22. (22) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.47 23. (23) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.43 24. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.36 25. (24) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.22 26. (29) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.17 27. (26) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.16 28. (28) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3.15 29. (27) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.15 30. (32) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.13