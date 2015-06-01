UPDATE 1-Golf-Masters Par 3 contest called off for first time
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 The traditional U.S. Masters Par 3 contest was called off on Wednesday for the first time in its 57-year history with heavy storms forecast in the Augusta area.
June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.99 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.06 3. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.88 4. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.78 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.73 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.15 7. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.94 8. (10) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.91 9. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.90 10. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.89 11. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.38 12. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.19 13. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.94 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.38 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.28 16. (17) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.11 17. (16) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.09 18. (18) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.05 19. (19) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.99 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.78 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.53 22. (22) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.47 23. (23) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.43 24. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.36 25. (24) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.22 26. (29) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.17 27. (26) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.16 28. (28) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 3.15 29. (27) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.15 30. (32) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.13
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 Henrik Stenson has rarely featured on the leaderboard in 11 trips to the U.S. Masters, a tournament he loves to play in but which is by far his least successful major.