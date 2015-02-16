Golf-Three tied for lead in weather delayed Puerto Rico Open
March 24 Bryson DeChambeau, D.A. Points and Bill Lunde were locked in a three-way tie for the lead when darkness suspended second-round play on Friday at the Puerto Rico Open.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.36 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.34 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.33 4. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 6.81 5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.81 6. (6) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.13 7. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.05 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.89 9. (9) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.51 10. (10) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.98 11. (11) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.98 12. (12) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.93 13. (13) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.86 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.28 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.13 16. (16) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.08 17. (17) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4.03 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.86 19. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.80 20. (20) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 3.66 21. (23) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 3.66 22. (21) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.54 23. (22) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.53 24. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.34 25. (25) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.26 26. (26) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.23 27. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.18 28. (28) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.18 29. (29) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.14 30. (30) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.11
* Howell comes through long playoff to meet Rahm (Updates at end of play)