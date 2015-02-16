Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.36 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.34 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.33 4. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 6.81 5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.81 6. (6) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.13 7. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.05 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.89 9. (9) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.51 10. (10) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.98 11. (11) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.98 12. (12) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.93 13. (13) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.86 14. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.28 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.13 16. (16) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.08 17. (17) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4.03 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.86 19. (19) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.80 20. (20) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 3.66 21. (23) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 3.66 22. (21) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.54 23. (22) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.53 24. (24) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.34 25. (25) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.26 26. (26) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.23 27. (27) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.18 28. (28) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.18 29. (29) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.14 30. (30) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.11