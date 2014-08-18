Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.15 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 9.15 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.10 4. (4) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.80 5. (5) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.35 6. (6) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.79 7. (7) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 6.55 8. (8) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.51 9. (10) Jason Day (Australia) 6.18 10. (9) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 6.17 11. (11) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 5.59 12. (12) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.42 13. (13) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.37 14. (14) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.25 15. (15) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.89 16. (16) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.80 17. (17) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.76 18. (18) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.64 19. (19) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.32 20. (20) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.16 21. (21) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 4.09 22. (23) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.02 23. (22) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 4.02 24. (24) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.78 25. (25) Luke Donald (Britain) 3.66 26. (27) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 3.66 27. (26) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.66 28. (31) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3.43 29. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.39 30. (37) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.39
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.