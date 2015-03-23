March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.93 2. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.96 3. (2) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.68 4. (5) Jason Day (Australia) 6.61 5. (4) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.57 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 6.39 7. (7) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.03 8. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.97 9. (9) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.82 10. (10) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.41 11. (11) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.76 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.71 13. (13) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.64 14. (14) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.60 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.59 16. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.26 17. (19) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.72 18. (17) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.72 19. (18) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.69 20. (20) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.64 21. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.50 22. (25) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.46 23. (22) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 3.35 24. (27) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.34 25. (23) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.30 26. (24) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.28 27. (28) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.26 28. (26) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.26 29. (29) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.18 30. (30) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.14