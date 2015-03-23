UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.93 2. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.96 3. (2) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.68 4. (5) Jason Day (Australia) 6.61 5. (4) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.57 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 6.39 7. (7) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.03 8. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.97 9. (9) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.82 10. (10) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.41 11. (11) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.76 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.71 13. (13) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.64 14. (14) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.60 15. (15) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.59 16. (16) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.26 17. (19) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.72 18. (17) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.72 19. (18) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.69 20. (20) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.64 21. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.50 22. (25) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.46 23. (22) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 3.35 24. (27) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.34 25. (23) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.30 26. (24) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.28 27. (28) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.26 28. (26) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.26 29. (29) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.18 30. (30) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.14
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.