Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 10.05 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 8.55 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.36 4. (4) Jason Day (Australia) 6.86 5. (5) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 6.51 6. (8) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 6.38 7. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.32 8. (7) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.98 9. (9) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.90 10. (10) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.69 11. (11) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 5.59 12. (12) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.26 13. (13) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 4.87 14. (14) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.76 15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.69 16. (16) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.52 17. (17) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 4.50 18. (18) Ian Poulter (Britain) 4.47 19. (19) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4.35 20. (21) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 4.24 21. (20) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 4.18 22. (22) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.09 23. (23) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.09 24. (24) Luke Donald (Britain) 4.00 25. (25) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.98 26. (26) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 3.92 27. (27) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.78 28. (28) Graham DeLaet (Canada) 3.44 29. (29) Ernie Els (South Africa) 3.33 30. (30) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.28
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.