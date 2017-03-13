HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Open Day Two
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 The second round of the 117th U.S. Open began on Friday. Following are the highlights from the second major championship of the year at Erin Hills.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.34 11. (11) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 4.90 12. (12) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.83 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.68 14. (14) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.24 15. (15) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.21 16. (17) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 4.11 17. (16) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.09 18. (19) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.85 19. (18) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.85 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.77 21. (21) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.71 22. (22) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.66 23. (24) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.62 24. (23) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.61 25. (26) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.47 26. (25) Jon Rahm (Spain) 3.45 27. (28) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.39 28. (27) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.36 29. (29) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3.20 30. (30) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.18
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he was happy to be in the hunt at the U.S. Open and that his chances of adding a second successive major would improve if the course toughened up in the upcoming rounds.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Last year's U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew from the U.S. Open with a sore back on Friday as the Englishman's injury woes continued.