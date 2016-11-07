Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Nov 7 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 12.20 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.61 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 10.53 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.82 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.48 6. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.82 7. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.70 8. (8) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.85 9. (9) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.57 10. (11) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.44 11. (10) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.37 12. (12) Paul Casey (Britain) 5.18 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.16 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.01 15. (15) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.62 16. (16) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.61 17. (17) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 4.50 18. (18) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.45 19. (19) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.32 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.28 21. (21) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4.17 22. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.15 23. (24) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.86 24. (23) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.82 25. (26) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.80 26. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.80 27. (27) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.54 28. (28) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 3.48 29. (29) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.48 30. (30) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.42
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.