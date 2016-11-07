Nov 7 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 12.20 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.61 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 10.53 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.82 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.48 6. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.82 7. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.70 8. (8) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.85 9. (9) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.57 10. (11) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.44 11. (10) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.37 12. (12) Paul Casey (Britain) 5.18 13. (13) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.16 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.01 15. (15) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.62 16. (16) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.61 17. (17) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 4.50 18. (18) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.45 19. (19) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.32 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.28 21. (21) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4.17 22. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.15 23. (24) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.86 24. (23) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.82 25. (26) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.80 26. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.80 27. (27) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.54 28. (28) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 3.48 29. (29) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.48 30. (30) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.42