Golf-Park opens with 63 to take lead in Arkansas
June 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Rookie Sung Hyun Park fired an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Friday in Rogers, Arkansas.
June 19 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 12.53 2. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.10 3. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.78 4. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.48 5. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6.95 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 6.87 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.79 8. (8) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 6.31 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.78 10. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 5.56 11. (10) Jon Rahm (Spain) 5.39 12. (13) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.33 13. (11) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.14 14. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.95 15. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.17 16. (14) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.16 17. (19) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.99 18. (17) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 3.95 19. (16) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.95 20. (18) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.89 21. (33) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 3.79 22. (20) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.78 23. (21) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.71 24. (23) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.69 25. (26) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.57 26. (25) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3.49 27. (50) Brian Harman (U.S.) 3.46 28. (24) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 3.45 29. (32) Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 3.42 30. (30) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.42
June 23 Jordan Spieth had an off day but still found himself in the lead after the second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Friday.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship at the par-70 course on Friday in Cromwell, Connecticut. The cut was set at 140. -8 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 63 69 -7 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 65 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 66 -6 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 66 68 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 67 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 68 Chase Seiffert (U.S.) 68 66 -5