Golf-U.S. Open snippets from second round at Erin Hills
June 16 Following are some snippets from the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 9.98 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.31 3. (4) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.11 4. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.79 5. (5) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.70 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.59 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.87 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.54 9. (9) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.36 10. (10) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.15 11. (11) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.14 12. (12) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.72 13. (15) Danny Willett (Britain) 4.70 14. (14) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.65 15. (13) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4.56 16. (16) Paul Casey (Britain) 4.24 17. (17) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.03 18. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.98 19. (19) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.96 20. (20) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.94 21. (21) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.84 22. (22) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.81 23. (23) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.67 24. (27) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.61 25. (24) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.50 26. (25) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 3.50 27. (26) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.40 28. (28) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.30 29. (29) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.28 30. (30) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.20
June 16 Following are some snippets from the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Erin, Wisconsin -7 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 70 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 -6 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 69 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 65 73 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 69 -5 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 74 65 Brandt Snede
June 16 Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes but still enjoyed a two-shot lead after the second round at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday.