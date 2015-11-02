Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 12.18 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 12.09 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.91 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 8.19 5. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.58 6. (6) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.58 7. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.28 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.48 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.45 10. (10) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.88 11. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.76 12. (16) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.54 13. (13) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.39 14. (12) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.35 15. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.31 16. (14) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.21 17. (17) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.98 18. (19) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.90 19. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.89 20. (18) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.88 21. (20) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.73 22. (22) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.58 23. (23) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.46 24. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.44 25. (25) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.39 26. (26) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.35 27. (27) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.12 28. (28) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.07 29. (29) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.01 30. (64) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 3.00