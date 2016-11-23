Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Nov 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 11.76 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.46 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 10.24 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.81 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.69 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.98 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.70 8. (8) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.72 9. (9) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.62 10. (10) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.47 11. (11) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.32 12. (12) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.23 13. (13) Paul Casey (Britain) 5.07 14. (14) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.05 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.04 16. (16) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.71 17. (21) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.60 18. (17) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.47 19. (18) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.37 20. (19) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.30 21. (22) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4.21 22. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.15 23. (27) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.85 24. (33) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.85 25. (23) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.79 26. (24) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.75 27. (25) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.71 28. (26) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.69 29. (51) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.59 30. (28) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.39
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.