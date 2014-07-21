July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 9.24 2. (8) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.16 3. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.81 4. (3) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.34 5. (9) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.05 6. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.80 7. (5) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 6.66 8. (6) Jason Day (Australia) 6.40 9. (7) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 6.23 10. (11) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.02 11. (10) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.79 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.43 13. (13) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.23 14. (14) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.09 15. (16) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.00 16. (17) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.83 17. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.80 18. (25) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.66 19. (18) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.20 20. (19) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 4.05 21. (23) Victor Dubuisson (France) 4.00 22. (26) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.99 23. (22) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 3.93 24. (20) Luke Donald (Britain) 3.93 25. (21) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 3.87 26. (24) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.82 27. (28) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 3.61 28. (27) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.59 29. (29) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3.52 30. (30) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.52