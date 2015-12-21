Golf-Five players to watch at the U.S. Masters
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.68 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 11.12 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.97 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 8.11 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.45 6. (6) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.25 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.14 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.24 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 5.74 10. (10) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.71 11. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.57 12. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.53 13. (13) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.42 14. (14) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.18 15. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.09 16. (16) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.05 17. (18) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 3.99 18. (17) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.96 19. (19) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.88 20. (20) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3.76 21. (21) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.59 22. (22) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.52 23. (23) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.51 24. (24) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.47 25. (25) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 3.37 26. (27) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.32 27. (26) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.32 28. (28) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 3.16 29. (29) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 3.15 30. (30) Russell Knox (Britain) 3.05
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
April 3 It took Jordan Spieth nine minutes and 57 seconds to complete the 12th hole in the final round at the 2016 Masters, a short chunk of time that still feels surreal to the man who called the action live for a global television audience.