UPDATE 1-Golf-Tiger struggles at Torrey Pines, Rose sets pace
* Shoots highest score to launch a PGA Tour season (Adds quotes and details)
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 11.54 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 10.55 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 10.09 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.67 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.66 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6.91 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.75 8. (8) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.64 9. (9) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 5.58 10. (10) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 5.36 11. (11) Danny Willett (Britain) 5.22 12. (12) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.12 13. (13) Paul Casey (Britain) 5.01 14. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.96 15. (14) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.94 16. (16) Branden Grace (South Africa) 4.62 17. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.53 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.40 19. (19) Russell Knox (Britain) 4.32 20. (20) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.23 21. (21) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4.17 22. (22) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.09 23. (24) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 3.81 24. (23) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.79 25. (25) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 3.74 26. (26) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.68 27. (27) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.64 28. (28) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.62 29. (29) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 3.55 30. (30) Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 3.35
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in San Diego, California -7 Justin Rose (Britain) 65 -6 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 66 -5 Trey Mullinax (U.S.) 67 Beau Hossler (U.S.) 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 67 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 -4 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 68 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 6
Jan 26 Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.