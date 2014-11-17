Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.62 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 8.31 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.71 4. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.32 5. (5) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 7.12 6. (4) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.03 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.64 8. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 6.26 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.78 10. (10) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 5.67 11. (11) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.16 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.88 13. (13) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 4.73 14. (14) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 4.55 15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.52 16. (16) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.24 17. (17) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 4.18 18. (19) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 4.04 19. (18) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.02 20. (21) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3.96 21. (20) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.96 22. (22) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.92 23. (23) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 3.74 24. (24) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.70 25. (25) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.52 26. (40) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.43 27. (26) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.42 28. (28) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.37 29. (27) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3.31 30. (29) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 3.25
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.