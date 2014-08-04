Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.41 2. (1) Adam Scott (Australia) 9.24 3. (5) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.78 4. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.67 5. (4) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.46 6. (6) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 6.77 7. (7) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 6.67 8. (8) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.48 9. (9) Jason Day (Australia) 6.19 10. (10) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 5.91 11. (11) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.69 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.38 13. (13) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.15 14. (14) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.02 15. (17) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.90 16. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.88 17. (16) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.83 18. (18) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.79 19. (22) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.17 20. (19) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.15 21. (23) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 4.15 22. (21) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.88 23. (20) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 3.88 24. (26) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.84 25. (29) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.76 26. (25) Luke Donald (Britain) 3.74 27. (24) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 3.73 28. (27) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 3.48 29. (28) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.46 30. (30) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3.40
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.