Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 8.26 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 8.04 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.89 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.29 5. (5) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 7.05 6. (6) Jason Day (Australia) 6.78 7. (7) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 5.96 8. (9) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 5.86 9. (8) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.80 10. (10) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.80 11. (11) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 5.75 12. (12) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.46 13. (13) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 5.15 14. (22) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 4.63 15. (14) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.35 16. (15) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 4.24 17. (16) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.22 18. (17) Luke Donald (Britain) 4.13 19. (18) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 4.08 20. (19) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 4.05 21. (20) Ian Poulter (Britain) 4.04 22. (21) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.03 23. (23) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.97 24. (25) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.92 25. (24) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.78 26. (28) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3.72 27. (26) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.70 28. (27) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.70 29. (29) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3.68 30. (30) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.59
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci