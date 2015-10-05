Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 12.69 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 12.63 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.31 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 8.37 5. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 7.96 6. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.54 7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 7.19 8. (8) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.93 9. (9) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.89 10. (10) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.18 11. (11) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.08 12. (17) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 4.54 13. (12) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.47 14. (13) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.38 15. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.33 16. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.32 17. (16) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.13 18. (18) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 3.95 19. (19) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 3.88 20. (20) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.75 21. (21) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 3.70 22. (22) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.69 23. (23) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.58 24. (24) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.48 25. (25) Danny Willett (Britain) 3.44 26. (26) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.36 27. (27) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.22 28. (30) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.21 29. (28) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.11 30. (29) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.10