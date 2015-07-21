July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.60 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.66 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.09 4. (4) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.60 5. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.50 6. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.44 7. (6) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.39 8. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.24 9. (9) Jason Day (Australia) 6.14 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.69 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.31 12. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.12 13. (17) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.06 14. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.90 15. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.40 16. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.39 17. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.26 18. (16) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.10 19. (19) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.96 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.84 21. (18) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.80 22. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.78 23. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.71 24. (23) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.37 25. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.27 26. (29) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.24 27. (61) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.18 28. (26) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.18 29. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.15 30. (28) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.11