Pettersen holds one-stroke lead at weather-hit ANA Inspiration
March 31 Norwegian Suzann Pettersen labored her way through a long day to take a one-shot lead after her second round at the suspended ANA Inspiration on Friday.
July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 12.60 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 11.66 3. (3) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.09 4. (4) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.60 5. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.50 6. (5) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 6.44 7. (6) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.39 8. (7) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 6.24 9. (9) Jason Day (Australia) 6.14 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.69 11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.31 12. (25) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 5.12 13. (17) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.06 14. (12) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4.90 15. (14) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.40 16. (13) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.39 17. (15) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.26 18. (16) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.10 19. (19) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3.96 20. (20) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.84 21. (18) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.80 22. (21) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.78 23. (22) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.71 24. (23) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3.37 25. (24) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.27 26. (29) Branden Grace (South Africa) 3.24 27. (61) Marc Leishman (Australia) 3.18 28. (26) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 3.18 29. (27) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.15 30. (28) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.11
March 31 South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by four shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.