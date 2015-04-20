Golf-WGC-Match Play Championship final 3-4 scores
March 26 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Final 3-4 on Sunday in Austin, Texas Bill Haas (U.S.) beat Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 2 and 1
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.38 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.17 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.49 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.14 5. (10) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.82 6. (5) Jason Day (Australia) 6.28 7. (6) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.21 8. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.05 9. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.90 10. (9) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.75 11. (11) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.43 12. (12) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.88 13. (13) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.65 14. (17) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.58 15. (14) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.51 16. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.45 17. (16) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.41 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.29 19. (19) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.87 20. (20) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.59 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.51 22. (22) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.46 23. (23) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.34 24. (25) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.33 25. (27) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.32 26. (24) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.29 27. (26) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.25 28. (28) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.20 29. (29) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.11 30. (30) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.10
March 26 American journeyman D.A. Points reaped the benefits of a recent switch to a cross-handed putting style, rolling in nine birdies on his way to a two-stroke victory at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.