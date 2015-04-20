April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 11.38 2. (2) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 9.17 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.49 4. (4) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 7.14 5. (10) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 6.82 6. (5) Jason Day (Australia) 6.28 7. (6) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 6.21 8. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.05 9. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.90 10. (9) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.75 11. (11) Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5.43 12. (12) J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 4.88 13. (13) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 4.65 14. (17) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 4.58 15. (14) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 4.51 16. (15) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 4.45 17. (16) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.41 18. (18) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 4.29 19. (19) Billy Horschel (U.S.) 3.87 20. (20) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.59 21. (21) Kevin Na (U.S.) 3.51 22. (22) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.46 23. (23) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 3.34 24. (25) Bill Haas (U.S.) 3.33 25. (27) Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 3.32 26. (24) Chris Kirk (U.S.) 3.29 27. (26) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.25 28. (28) Ryan Moore (U.S.) 3.20 29. (29) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.11 30. (30) Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 3.10