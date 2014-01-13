Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Tiger Woods (U.S.) 11.26 2. (2) Adam Scott (Australia) 9.19 3. (3) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.96 4. (4) Justin Rose (Britain) 6.90 5. (5) Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 6.80 6. (7) Zach Johnson (U.S.) 6.24 7. (6) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 6.19 8. (8) Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 6.18 9. (9) Steve Stricker (U.S.) 5.51 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.15 11. (11) Jason Day (Australia) 5.15 12. (12) Ian Poulter (Britain) 5.09 13. (13) Jason Dufner (U.S.) 5.03 14. (14) Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4.97 15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.82 16. (17) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 4.74 17. (16) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 4.73 18. (18) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.67 19. (19) Luke Donald (Britain) 4.56 20. (20) Webb Simpson (U.S.) 4.55 21. (21) Jim Furyk (U.S.) 4.37 22. (22) Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 4.15 23. (23) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 3.79 24. (24) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 3.70 25. (25) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 3.57 26. (26) Lee Westwood (Britain) 3.52 27. (34) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3.45 28. (27) Ernie Els (South Africa) 3.41 29. (28) Bubba Watson (U.S.) 3.35 30. (31) Victor Dubuisson (France) 3.26