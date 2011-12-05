Dec 5 Tiger Woods has soared to 21st from
52nd in the world rankings after his triumph in the Chevron
World Challenge at Thousand Oaks, California.
The 35-year-old American, who has won 14 majors, landed his
first tournament victory since the 2009 Australian Masters when
he edged out fellow countryman Zach Johnson by one stroke on
Sunday.
Britain's Luke Donald will end the year as world number one
regardless of his performance at this week's Dubai World
Championship, the final event of the European Tour season.
Donald, who turns 34 on Wednesday, has been top of the
rankings for 27 weeks.
