May 7 List of golf's number one ranked players since the official rankings were introduced in 1986.

Rory McIlroy replaced Luke Donald at the top on Monday after McIlroy finished tied-second at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday. (Tabulate under player, country, dates at number one, total weeks at number one):

BERNHARD LANGER (Germany) April 6-26 1986 (3 weeks)

SEVE BALLESTEROS (Spain) April 27-Sept. 9, 1986; 27 Nov. 1987; 30 Oct, 1988; 13 Nov. 1988-19 March 1989; 2 April-13 Aug. 1989 (61 weeks)

GREG NORMAN (Australia) 14 Sept. 1986-15 Nov. 1987; 29 Nov. 1987-23 Oct. 1988; 6 Nov. 1988; 26 Mar. 1989; 20 Aug. 1989-26 Aug. 1990; 14 Oct. 1990-27 Jan. 1991; 6 Feb-7 Aug. 1994; 18 July 1995-13 April 1997; 27 April-8 June 1997; 29 June 1997; 7 Sept. 1997-4 Jan. 1998 (331 weeks)

NICK FALDO (England) 2 Sept.-7 Oct. 1990; 3 Feb-31 March 1991; 29 March 1992; 19 July 1992-30 Jan. 1994 (97 weeks)

IAN WOOSNAM (Wales) 7 April 1991-15 March 1992 (50 weeks)

FRED COUPLES (U.S.) 22 March 1992; 5 April-12 July 1992 (16 weeks)

NICK PRICE (Zimbabwe) 14 Aug. 1994-11 June 1995 (44 weeks)

TOM LEHMAN (U.S.) 20 April 1997 (1 week)

TIGER WOODS (U.S.) 15 June 1997; 6 July-31 Aug. 1997; 11 Jan.-5 Apr. 1998; 10 May 1988; 14 June 1998-21 March 1999; 4 July-1 Aug. 1999; 15 Aug. 1999-29 Aug. 2004; 6-13 March 2005; 10 April-15 May 2005; 12 June 2005-24 Oct. 2010 (623 weeks)

ERNIE ELS (South Africa) 22 June 1997; 12 April-3 May 1998; 15 May-7 June 1998 (9 weeks)

DAVID DUVAL (U.S.) 28 March-27 June 1999; 8 Aug. (15 weeks)

VIJAY SINGH (Fiji) 6 Sept. 2004-27 Feb. 2005; 20 March-3 April 2005; 22 May-5 June 2005 (32 weeks)

LEE WESTWOOD (England) 31 Oct. 2010-20 Feb. 2011; 24 Apr-22 May (22 weeks)

MARTIN KAYMER (Germany) 27 Feb-17 April 2011 (8 weeks)

LUKE DONALD (England) 29 May 2011-26 Feb. 2012; 19 March - 9 April; 30 April (45 weeks)

RORY McIlROY (Northern Ireland) 5-12 March 2012; 16-23 April; 7 May (5 weeks) (Compiled by Tom Pilcher)