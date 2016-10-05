UPDATE 1-Golf-Eagles land for Torrey Pines winner Rahm
* Joins elite group of Spanish champions on PGA Tour (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Oct 5 World number 11 Justin Rose has shut down his playing schedule for the next eight weeks "for rest and recovery" after enduring a hectic 2016 campaign that included a back injury.
On his Twitter feed, the Englishman said on Wednesday he had not yet fully recovered from the disc problem he suffered during the PGA Tour's Players Championship in May. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in San Diego, California -13 Jon Rahm (Spain) 72 69 69 65 -10 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 70 69 69 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 74 69 68 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 74 67 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 72 67 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 73 68 67 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 69 74 67 Justin Rose
Jan 29 Jon Rahm joined an elite group of Spanish champions on the PGA Tour when he eagled two of the final six holes to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes outside San Diego on Sunday.