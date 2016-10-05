LONDON Oct 5 World number 11 Justin Rose has shut down his playing schedule for the next eight weeks "for rest and recovery" after enduring a hectic 2016 campaign that included a back injury.

On his Twitter feed, the Englishman said on Wednesday he had not yet fully recovered from the disc problem he suffered during the PGA Tour's Players Championship in May. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez)