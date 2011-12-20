Dec 20 Naomichi 'Joe' Ozaki will continue as captain of Asia in golf's Royal Trophy match play event against Europe, organisers said on Tuesday.

It will be the fifth consecutive edition the 55-year-old Japanese golfer has led the team after his compatriot Masahiro Kuramoto took charge for the inaugural event in 2006. His and Asia's sole success came in 2009.

Organisers said the 2012 event will take place in Brunei from Dec. 14-16 and will be played in honour of Spain's Seve Ballesteros, Europe's captain for the first two years, who died in May after a lengthy battle against cancer.

"I am certain that the eight members of the Asian Team will play their hearts out in honour of Seve's career and life," Ozaki said in a statement.

"I have great memories of Seve during my years playing full-time internationally, of the times he played in our tour in Japan and of captaining against him at the Royal Trophy in 2007."

Ballesteros' former Ryder Cup team mate Jose Maria Olazabal will lead the European team, taking over the captaincy from Scot Colin Montgomerie, who oversaw a 9-7 victory earlier this year.

Olazabal has already named Montgomerie as the first selection in his team.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more golf stories