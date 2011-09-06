BANGKOK, Sept 6 The Royal Trophy will move to new country and a different slot on the calendar from next year, with Brunei winning the rights to host the sixth edition of the Europe v Asia match play event to be played in mid-December.

The tiny Southeast Asian sultanate is the second country to hold the event after Thailand, the Royal Trophy's home since it was created in 2005 by Spanish five-time major winner Seve Ballesteros, who died from cancer in May aged 54.

Jose Maria Olazabal, who stood-in as Europe captain in place of Ballesteros in 2009, three months after he collapsed and was diagnosed as having a malignant brain tumour, said the next edition would be held in honour of his compatriot.

"This will be a very special occasion for all of us who played with Seve and for all the people who were touched by Seve's career and personality," Olazabal said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It will be an opportunity to celebrate Seve's life and an important moment for the world golf community."

The event will take place from Dec. 14-16 at the Empire Hotel and Country Club, close to the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan and overlooking the South China Sea.

The event features two teams of eight players contesting foursomes, fourballs and singles competitions, with half of the available 16 points up for grabs on the final day.

