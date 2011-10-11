Oct 11 Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal
will aim for double glory in continental team golf in 2012 as he
will also lead the European team at the Royal Trophy in Brunei
against Asia.
The tiny Southeast Asian sultanate is the second country to
hold the event after Thailand, the event's home since it was
created in 2005 by five-time major winner Seve Ballesteros.
The Royal Trophy will take place from Dec. 14-16 next year
at the Empire Hotel and Country Club, close to capital Bandar
Seri Begawan and overlooking the South China Sea. It will be
held in tribute to Ballesteros, who died from cancer in May aged
54.
"It will be a great honour to lead the European Team at the
Royal Trophy and I am looking forward to the competition with
great enthusiasm," Olazabal, who stood-in as Europe captain in
place of Ballesteros in 2009, said in a statement.
Olazabal will also lead Europe against the United States in
next September's Ryder Cup in Medinah near Chicago before
heading to Brunei.
"The fact that the Royal Trophy has been dedicated to the
memory of Seve makes the next edition of the matches extremely
meaningful to me," Olazabal added.
"I know how special representing Europe and the Royal Trophy
were to Seve and this will be a very important occasion."
The event features two teams of eight players contesting
foursomes, fourballs and singles competitions, with half of the
available 16 points up for grabs on the final day.
Europe has won four of the five tournaments held to date.
