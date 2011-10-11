Oct 11 Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal will aim for double glory in continental team golf in 2012 as he will also lead the European team at the Royal Trophy in Brunei against Asia.

The tiny Southeast Asian sultanate is the second country to hold the event after Thailand, the event's home since it was created in 2005 by five-time major winner Seve Ballesteros.

The Royal Trophy will take place from Dec. 14-16 next year at the Empire Hotel and Country Club, close to capital Bandar Seri Begawan and overlooking the South China Sea. It will be held in tribute to Ballesteros, who died from cancer in May aged 54.

"It will be a great honour to lead the European Team at the Royal Trophy and I am looking forward to the competition with great enthusiasm," Olazabal, who stood-in as Europe captain in place of Ballesteros in 2009, said in a statement.

Olazabal will also lead Europe against the United States in next September's Ryder Cup in Medinah near Chicago before heading to Brunei.

"The fact that the Royal Trophy has been dedicated to the memory of Seve makes the next edition of the matches extremely meaningful to me," Olazabal added.

"I know how special representing Europe and the Royal Trophy were to Seve and this will be a very important occasion."

The event features two teams of eight players contesting foursomes, fourballs and singles competitions, with half of the available 16 points up for grabs on the final day.

