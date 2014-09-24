Sept 24 Europe take on the United States in the 40th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup team event from Sept. 26-28 and Reuters has produced an eight-part preview package, which we will be re-issuing shortly ahead of the competition.

The package includes exclusive interviews with Justin Rose, Zach Johnson and Tony Jacklin, who also provides his own unique penpix for both teams, plus a full list of Ryder Cup results from 1927-2012 and a profile of the Gleneagles golf resort. (Compiled by Justin Palmer)