Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Sept 24 Europe take on the United States in the 40th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup team event from Sept. 26-28 and Reuters has produced an eight-part preview package, which we will be re-issuing shortly ahead of the competition.
The package includes exclusive interviews with Justin Rose, Zach Johnson and Tony Jacklin, who also provides his own unique penpix for both teams, plus a full list of Ryder Cup results from 1927-2012 and a profile of the Gleneagles golf resort. (Compiled by Justin Palmer)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci